NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Florida 76 55 15 6 116 320 220 32-6-0 23-9-6 16-2-2 x-Toronto 77 51 20 6 108 300 237 29-8-2 22-12-4 14-7-1 x-Carolina 77 49 20 8 106 256 190 27-8-4 22-12-4 13-8-1 x-N.Y. Rangers 77 50 21 6 106 238 191 26-8-4 24-13-2 14-8-1 x-Tampa Bay 76 46 22 8 100 253 216 24-8-6 22-14-2 13-8-3 x-Boston 76 47 24 5 99 236 205 23-13-2 24-11-3 15-6-1 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 21-12-5 22-11-6 13-8-3 x-Washington 76 43 23 10 96 263 225 19-15-5 24-8-5 16-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 76 35 31 10 80 210 213 19-13-5 16-18-5 13-7-2 Columbus 77 35 36 6 76 247 285 19-15-4 16-21-2 9-16-0 Detroit 77 30 37 10 70 218 294 18-15-7 12-22-3 8-13-3 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 15-18-6 14-20-5 8-13-4 Ottawa 77 29 41 7 65 210 251 13-21-4 16-20-3 10-11-3 New Jersey 76 27 42 7 61 234 280 16-17-4 11-25-3 9-13-2 Philadelphia 77 23 43 11 57 198 283 13-20-6 10-23-5 7-14-4 Montreal 77 20 46 11 51 197 297 10-24-4 10-22-7 8-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Colorado 76 55 15 6 116 296 209 31-5-3 24-10-3 14-5-3 x-Calgary 77 47 20 10 104 275 193 23-9-7 24-11-3 15-8-2 x-Minnesota 76 48 21 7 103 283 235 27-7-2 21-14-5 11-9-3 x-St. Louis 77 46 20 11 103 290 222 26-9-5 20-11-6 16-5-3 p-Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 24-12-1 20-14-5 19-5-0 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 25-14-0 19-14-5 15-7-1 p-Los Angeles 78 41 27 10 92 224 227 19-16-4 22-11-6 10-10-3 Dallas 76 43 28 5 91 221 227 24-10-3 19-18-2 14-8-3 Vegas 77 41 31 5 87 246 229 21-15-3 20-16-2 16-7-2 Vancouver 77 38 28 11 87 233 217 18-14-7 20-14-4 11-5-6 Winnipeg 77 35 31 11 81 235 248 19-15-3 16-16-8 13-6-6 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 17-18-5 13-16-9 10-11-3 San Jose 76 30 34 12 72 198 243 17-16-5 13-18-7 8-10-4 Chicago 76 25 40 11 61 204 273 12-21-6 13-19-5 4-15-6 Seattle 75 25 44 6 56 197 260 14-21-3 11-23-3 5-18-0 Arizona 76 22 49 5 49 186 292 10-26-1 12-23-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 2, Montreal 0

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.