Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/20 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 6 5 .545 _ _ 6-4 W-1 3-2 3-3
New York 6 5 .545 _ _ 5-5 W-1 4-3 2-2
Toronto 6 5 .545 _ _ 5-5 L-1 4-2 2-3
Tampa Bay 6 6 .500 ½ ½ 4-6 W-1 4-3 2-3
Baltimore 3 8 .273 3 3 3-7 L-2 3-3 0-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-1 4-2 2-1
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2 1 4-5 L-3 0-3 4-2
Kansas City 4 5 .444 2 1 4-5 W-2 4-4 0-1
Detroit 4 6 .400 4-6 L-2 2-5 2-1
Minnesota 4 7 .364 3 2 4-6 L-1 2-4 2-3
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ _ 7-3 W-1 3-3 4-2
Oakland 7 5 .583 _ _ 7-3 W-2 2-0 5-5
Houston 6 5 .545 ½ _ 5-5 L-1 1-1 5-4
Seattle 6 5 .545 ½ _ 5-5 W-2 3-1 3-4
Texas 2 8 .200 4 2-8 L-4 1-5 1-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 3 .750 _ _ 7-3 W-3 4-1 5-2
Atlanta 6 7 .462 2 4-6 W-1 3-4 3-3
Washington 6 7 .462 2 6-4 W-2 3-3 3-4
Miami 4 6 .400 4 4-6 L-1 3-2 1-4
Philadelphia 4 8 .333 5 2-8 L-3 3-3 1-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 W-1 3-1 3-2
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 ½ ½ 7-3 W-3 4-2 3-3
Chicago 6 5 .545 1 1 5-5 L-1 3-2 3-3
Pittsburgh 5 6 .455 2 2 5-5 L-2 4-2 1-4
Cincinnati 2 10 .167 1-9 L-8 0-2 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 8 3 .727 _ _ 8-2 W-2 6-3 2-0
Los Angeles 8 3 .727 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-1 3-2
San Francisco 7 4 .636 1 _ 6-4 L-2 4-2 3-2
San Diego 8 5 .615 1 _ 6-4 W-3 4-2 4-3
Arizona 3 8 .273 5 4 2-8 L-3 2-4 1-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Oakland, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game

St. Louis 5, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Rogers 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-0) at Miami (López 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

