Single Board Computer Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Market Concentration Rate, Business Strategies 2021

The global single board computer market valued at market size of USD 2,786.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4,798.9 Million by 2030. The global single board computer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

The single board computer consists of the whole embedded computer system, assembled on a single board. The layout of a single board computer includes microprocessor with RAM, input/output controllers and all different capabilities, required to build a computer. Increasing demand for industrial automation, and growing demand for compact components, across various industries are some of the important factors, expected to drive the demand for single board computers.

Single board computer market is a moderately fragmented, with the presence of international and local players across various regions. This results in moderate competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on new product development in order to serve the specific needs of their clients.

Growth Influencers

Increasing industrial automation to drive the market growth

One of the most important factors attributed to the growth in demand for single board computer, is rising trend of industrial automation. Single board computers have important applications in industrial automation and are used primarily for process control and discrete manufacturing in production facilities. Introduction of robotics, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and various other new technologies have resulted in increased automation of the industries. Industrial automation also results in reducing the overall cost of manufacturing through increased productivity and efficiency. Due to these factors industrial automation is growing at a huge pace, across various countries, globally. This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of single board computer market in the forthcoming years.

Covid-19 resulted in slowdown of single board computer market

Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in temporary shutdown of production and manufacturing activities across the globe. This in turn has resulted in factory closures, supply chain disruption, and a collapse in demand of goods across various industries. Additionally, increased trade barriers in various countries have further resulted in slowdown of manufacturing activities, which is anticipated to curtail the demand for single board computer, to a great extent.

Segments Overview

The global single board computer market is categorised into component, processors, installed RAM, packaging, application, and end-user

By Component

Solution

o VME

o cPCI

o VPX

o xTCA

o Others

Service

o System Integration

o Customization

o After Sales

Based on processor, the solution segment is dominating the single board computer market with the largest market share of nearly 75%, in the year 2020. The segment is estimated to continue this dominance during the forecast period, Whereas, service segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%, during the forecast period.

By Processors

ARM

AMD

Celeron

RabbitCore

X86

Atom

PowerPC

Others

On the basis of processors, X86 segment is anticipated to capture the largest share in the year 2020. The segment captured around 37% share of the single board computer market. Whereas, RabbitCore segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, during the forecast period.

By Installed RAM

< 2GB

2-8 GB

8-24 GB

24-128 GB

128-512 GB

512 GB

Based on Installed RAM, the 24-128 GB segment is estimated to grow at a highest rate, during the forecast period. Whereas, 8-24 GB segment is dominating the market, with the largest share of around 37% in 2020.

By Packaging

Box/Bulk

Tray

By Application

Test & Measurement

Communication

Data Processing

Research

Others

Based on application, data processing segment is projected to be valued at a market size of USD 807 Million by 2024.

By End User

Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Medical

Entertainment

Others

On the basis of end user, medical segment is expected to be the fasted growing segment during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the single board computer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

North America region is dominating the global single board computer market. The increased spending in the industrial automation, coupled with the high adoption rate of advanced technology is expected to support market growth in North America region. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include , AAEON Electronics, Inc., ABACO SYSTEMS, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., American Portwell Technology, Inc., ARBOR Technology, Arm Limited, Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Curtiss Wright Corporation, Digi Key Electronics, Emerson Electric Co., Eurotech, EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited, General Electric Company, IEI Integration Corp., Intel Corporation, Kontron, LeMaker, Mercury Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Raspberry Pi, Trenton Systems, Inc., and others. The major 11 players in the market accounted for a cumulative market share of nearly 69% in 2020. The market players are making huge effort to introduce towards developing of new features in their exiting offerings, in order to cater to the specific needs of different industries.

The global single board computer market report offers insights on the below pointers:

1. Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

2. Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global single board computer market report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the global single board computer market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global single board computer market during the assessment period?

3. Which are the applications/end user/components to invest in, over the assessment period in the global single board computer market?

4. What are the technology trends in the global single board computer market?

5. What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global single board computer market?

