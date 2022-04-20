Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Eyes of Ukraine refugees reflect war and welcome

By Associated Press
2022/04/20 20:18
FILE - Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland-bound train bid farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more ...
FILE - People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border cros...
FILE - An Internally displaced child holding a pet cat looks out from a bus at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. The U....
FILE - Refugee children look out from a bus leaving to Romania after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Mol...
FILE - A child refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine with her family grimaces as she sits in a bus after crossing the border by ferry at t...
FILE - A man is bundled in a blanket as he waits in a queue after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, southea...
FILE - Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine are left at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Wedne...
FILE - Ludmila, left, says goodbye to her granddaughter Kristina, who with her son Yaric, leave the train station in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Tuesd...
FILE - A Ukrainian refugee carries pillows and blankets at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The U.N. refug...
FILE - Children sit in a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, March 25, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million ...
FILE - Children from Ukraine sleep on luggage at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The U.N. refugee ag...
FILE - Maxym Batrak, 5, from Brovary, looks at a phone in a house in the village of Guissona, Lleida, Spain, on March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agenc...
FILE - A woman sits down as a Ukrainian refugee girl is entertained by Nimrod Eisenberg, a clown from the Dream Doctors organization from Israel, at t...
FILE - A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine holds a baby as she sits in a tent after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivk...
FILE - An injured dog from Ukraine is treated at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Monday, March 28, 2022. Amid the exodus o...

The United Nations’ refugee agency says more than 5 million people have left Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country almost eight weeks ago.

The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said Wednesday that data from official border crossing points put the total number of war refugees at 5.03 million. About half are believed to be children.

The exodus started with wrenching goodbyes soon after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. With most men prohibited from leaving so they would be available to fight, fathers put their young families on trains, and sons packed up the cars of older relatives, none knowing when they would see each other next.

European Union countries welcomed the arrivals from Ukraine with sympathy, soup, baby strollers and blankets. More than half of the total number of refugees, over 2.8 million, arrived first in Poland.

Although many have stayed there, an unknown number have traveled on to other European countries. After reaching 4 million on March 30, the tide of people leaving Ukraine has slowed somewhat in recent weeks. Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine this week may cause more to flee.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Updated : 2022-04-20 21:33 GMT+08:00

