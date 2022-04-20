Hot weekend weather in store for Taiwan: CWB

(Taiwan News) — Northern Taiwan will see occasional showers on Thursday morning (April 21), but conditions will dry up in the afternoon before turning hot and humid from Friday to Sunday (April 22 – 24), with high temperatures reaching over 30 degrees Celsius across Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said humidity levels will increase and temperatures will rise from Friday to Sunday, making the weather sultry during this period. There will be occasional rain showers in the north and east, and short afternoon thundershowers in mountainous areas across the country, the meteorologist said, adding that more significant rains are likely in central and northern Taiwan during this period.

From Monday (April 25), the humidity will decrease and the weather is expected to clear up a bit across the country, with possible scattered showers in the east, and afternoon showers in the greater Taipei area and mountainous areas across the country.

Humidity levels will begin to increase on Wednesday (April 27), bringing showers to the north and east, but mostly partly cloudy weather is expected, Huang said, per CNA.