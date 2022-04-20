Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 11 military aircraft from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China sent 11 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Wednesday, including two bombers that entered its southeastern sector, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

Seven Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft appeared in the southwestern corner of the ADIZ, where most of the Chinese jets have been spotted.

However, two Xi’an H-6 strategic bombers continued on their journey south of Taiwan before reentering the country’s ADIZ in the southeast, CNA reported.

Wednesday saw the highest number of intrusions by Chinese military aircraft for April as tension continues over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Ministry of National Defense sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the 11 Chinese planes.