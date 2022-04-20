Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy activist jailed in first sedition trial under Chinese rule

By Deutsche Welle
2022/04/20 08:57
This 2020 image shows Hong Kong pro-democracy politician and DJ Tam Tak-chi being arrested by police

This 2020 image shows Hong Kong pro-democracy politician and DJ Tam Tak-chi being arrested by police

A pro-democracy activist and radio DJ was sentenced to 40 months in jail on Wednesday under a British colonial-era law that has been dusted off by Hong Kong prosecutors cracking down on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Former radio host Tam Tak-chi is the first person to stand full trial for sedition in Hong Kong since 1997 when the former British colony was handed back to China.

Tam was arrested in July 2020 soon after China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong.

He was sentenced on 11 charges, which included uttering seditious words, public disorder and incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly. The pro-democracy figure was also fined HK$5,000 ($638, €590).

Popularly know by his moniker "Fast Beat, "Tam was openly critical of the city's pro-Beijing government. As he was being taken away from court, he shouted: "Live long, mother, wait for me."

The presiding judge said Tam's offenses took place when Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement was challenging the city government's pro-Beijing stance.

The "social and political reality" behind the sentencing allows for a "better understanding of the seriousness of the defendant's crime and its political purpose," said judge Stanley Chan.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy crackdown continues

Since the implementation of the contentious security law, there has been a massive growth in number of activists being charged for "seditious speech." However, Tam was the first defendant in 25 years to plead not guilty go through a full trial. His sentencing is expected to set precedent for a number of upcoming sedition prosecutions.

"My conviction affects Hong Kong people's freedom of speech," Tam wrote in a Facebook post, adding that he would appeal the ruling. The activist has also been denied bail in a separate national security case.

In the sedition trial, prosecutors accused Tam of inciting hatred against the authorities using the popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times". He was also accused of cursing the police force and repeatedly shouting "Down with the Communist Party".

While western governments and pro-democracy critics have slammed the national security law and the colonial-era sedition diktats as a way to punish dissent, Hong Kong and Chinese officials say the legislation is vital to ensuring stability after violent pro democracy protests shook the city in 2019.

see/wmr (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2022-04-20 20:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC