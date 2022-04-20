Hand Dryer Market to 2030 | Industry Statistics, Emerging Demands, Forecast to 2030 | Electrostar GmbH, Euronics Industries, Excel Dryer, Inc., Jaguar Group S

The Hand Dryer market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the hand dryer market by region.

The global hand dryer market held a market value of USD 1,014.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 2,928 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Introduction

The global hand dryer market held a market value of USD 1,014.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 2,928 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period. Moreover, the hand dryer market volume is 3,430.5 thousand units in 2021 owing to the rising demand.

The hand dryer market is rising at a substantial rate owing to increasing product adoptions, requirement for low operational spending, rise in demand for clean energy technology, and continuously increasing acceptance of innovative hand dryers in the emerging countries. Many end user industries, such as healthcare, offices, among others, prefer fully automatic hand dryers, with less noise emission.

On the other hand, the high initial installation cost of the devices depletes the preference rate of hand dryers by the customers, thus, hampering the growth rate of the market to a certain extent.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for environmental-friendly devices

The governments in many emerging countries, as well as private agencies and stakeholders in the energy industry are raising awareness regarding the use of clean energy, sustainable products, and devices that cause less damage to the environment. Thus, such moves are favouring power-saving devices, as well as paper saving initiatives, thus contributing to the growth of the hand dryers market.

Increasing number of construction activities

The growing infrastructural opportunities and developments all around the globe is contributing directly to the high demand of hair dryers. The inclination of customers towards smart infrastructure is aiding in the growth rate. Moreover, the rising number of restaurants, food chains, resorts, and hotels pave the way for innovative hand drying devices.

Segments Overview:

The global hand dryer market is segmented into product, drying mechanism, automation, mounting technique, and end user.

By Product

Hands-in Dryer

Hands-under Dryers

o Blade

o Jet

o High-speed

The hands-in dryer held the largest market share of around 58% owing to the increased use of this type of product by the target audience. On the basis of hands-under dryers, the jet subsegment volume is projected to hit 837 thousand units by 2030.

By Drying Mechanism

Hot Hand Dryer

Jet Hand Dryer

Hybrid

The hot hand dryer segment value is anticipated to be nearly 72% of jet hand dryer market size in 2021 and is projected to be approximately 69% by 2030. The hybrid segment is expected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of nearly 13.9%.

By Automation

Automatic

Manual

The automation segment is anticipated to be fastest growing owing to increasing demand for selective end user industries, such as hospitals, which require noise cancelation.

By Mounting Technique

Surface Mounted

Wall Mounted

The wall mounted technique held the largest share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing due to the high availability of this type of hand dryers.

By End User

Healthcare

Hospitality

o Hotels & Restaurants

o Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

o Others

Commercial Spaces

Industrial

Offices

Airports

Educational Enterprises

Government Spaces

Others

The hospitality segment held the largest segment of nearly 57% owing to the increased policies and requirements to maintain hygienic conditions and to lower any infection spread. The government spaces segment market value is projected to hit 58.9 USD million by 2030.

Regional Overview

By region, the global hand dryer market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American hand dryer market is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced hand dryers in the countries, such as US and Canada. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market for hand dryers is supposed to grow the fastest with a CAGR of more than 14% due to the continuous product innovations and presence of prominent players in the region.

The European market for hand dryers is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising awareness and continuous usage. Furthermore, the Middle East & African market volume for hand dryers is anticipated to cross 233 thousand units by 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global hand dryer market include American Dryer, LLC, Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd., Electrostar GmbH, Euronics Industries, Excel Dryer, Inc., Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Saniflow Corporation, SPL NZ, Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd., Toto Ltd., World Dryer, among others.

The key ten players in the market hold approximately 35% to 45% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2020, Panasonic launched a hairdryer in India powered with Panasonics patented nanoe and Platinum ions technology. The company has sold more than 10 million nanoe hairdryers worldwide, and this innovative product caters to the growing grooming-at-home needs of consumers, priced at INR 6,999, and available on ecommerce sites.

The global hand dryer market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Hand dryer market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of hand dryers

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in hand dryers, cost analysis of hand dryers, Unit Cost Analysis of hand dryers, Component Cost Analysis hand dryers

The global hand dryer market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global hand dryer market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global hand dryer market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global hand dryer market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global hand dryer market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global hand dryer market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global hand dryer market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global hand dryer market?

