Finland & Norway business headsets Market Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Application, and Future Trends

The Finland & Norway business headsets market held a market value of USD 12.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 23.3 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.

The rise in demand for portability and mobility is significantly leading to a surge in the acceptance of UC-enabled devices permitting multitasking and providing convenience to the users. Voice quality is tremendously becoming vital with the growing product launches by the enterprises for applications, including audio, video, softphones, and web conferencing, and high usage of multiple enterprise devices such as notebooks, PCs, and mobile phones. The role of headsets in the UC space enhances the voice quality and standardizes the multiple UC applications. However, the availability of substitutes in the marketspace curbs the market growth of the business headsets market in Finland and Norway to a limited extent.



Growth Influencers:



Growing usage business headset in both telecom companies and militaries

The rise in the adoption of unified communication modes to conduct webinars, video conferences, training sessions, as well as meetings using UC technology for reducing expenses is creating a demand for usage of top-notch business headsets in the telecommunication and militaries.



High demand from entertaining and sporting sector

The entertainment industry is growing at a substantial rate in Finland and Norway. The rising stress given on sound quality and plug-and-play compatibility of the headsets by users, pushes the companies to launch top products. The business headphones in the market provide realistic sound for video, music, and gaming applications. The high level of technical experience embedded in these headsets drives the growth of this market in Norway and Finland.

Segments Overview:

The Finland & Norway business headsets market is segmented into type and application.



By Type

• USB Series Corded Headset

• USB Series Bluetooth Headsets

• DECT Headsets

• Others

The USB series bluetooth headsets segment value is estimated to cross 84,000 units in 2027. The DECT headsets held the largest share of nearly 40% owing to its high demand.



By Application

• Financial

• Retail

• Others

The financial segment value is projected to cross USD 8 million in 2024 owing to the rising use of business headsets in the financial industries. The retail segment is predicted to be the fastest growing segment with a value of 12.1%.

Country Overview

By region, the Finland & Norway business headsets market is divided into Finland and Norway.

Finland business headsets market held the largest share in comparison to Norway. The manufacturers in these countries are designing headsets with noise cancelling technology due to the surging demand for UC and business headphones with characteristics, such as comfort, noise reduction, and reliability. The demand for such headphones is tremendously high in many industries, thus increasing the market for business headsets in Norway and Finland.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Finland & Norway business headsets market include Scandec Systemer, Varjo, Plantronics, Inc., Jabra, Audio-Technica Corporation, Bose Corporation, Dell Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Koss Corporation, Logitech, Microsoft, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, ClearOne Inc., among others.

The collective market share of the tier-1 companies operating in the market is around 45%, which is why there is high competition in the market. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2018, GN Store Nord A/S introduced a lightweight professional digital corded headphone, Engage 50. This headphone was intended for softphone environments and is compatible with on-premises, as well as cloud-based softphone platforms.

