CECC issues guidelines for COVID patients under home care needing outside treatment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday night (April 19) announced new guidelines for people under home care for COVID-19 who need to leave their residence for emergency treatment.

For confirmed COVID cases undergoing home care and people isolating at home due to COVID, the priority should they need to seek emergency treatment is to call for an ambulance, but other avenues are open to local health authorities to allow as well, including calling a quarantine taxi, riding with a relative or friend that lives in the same residence, and allowing the indiviual to walk or drive by themself.

When COVID cases under home care need to go to hospital or people self-isolating need to be transferred to a quarantine center, the first resort is to call a quarantine taxi, CNA cited the guidelines as saying. When positive cases need a hospital transfer, they should call an ambulance.

The guidelines were announced following the CECC's announcement earlier that day that all mild COVID-19 cases across the country would be placed under home care within a week.

The guidelines were referred to as “the two-year-old boy clause,” as they were announced after a two-year-old boy died from COVID in New Taipei City on Monday (April 18), the first toddler to succumb to the virus in Taiwan. The death has raised questions about whether administrative procedures caused the child to miss earlier opportunities to seek treatment that could have saved his life.