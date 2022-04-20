Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April

Local infections rose 46% from Tuesday to Wednesday

  565
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/20 16:57
COVID vaccinations at Taipei's main railway station. 

COVID vaccinations at Taipei's main railway station.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the daily number of new local COVID-19 infections reached a record 2,386 Wednesday (April 20), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) predicted the number might exceed 10,000 by the end of the month.

Wednesday’s total amounted to an increase of 46% from the previous day, triggering questions from the media at the daily CECC news conference about the likely further evolution of the pandemic, the Liberty Times reported.

When reporters asked Chen if and when Taiwan’s daily number of new local infections might reach 10,000, he indicated that it might happen by the end of the month.

While the rate of increase from day to day is rather rapid, Chen called on the public to maintain basic preventive practices such as social distancing and the wearing of masks. He expressed the hope that the prediction of some experts that Taiwan might see 100,000 new cases per day would be wrong.

Taiwan would monitor the way other countries in the region, such as Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, had responded to recent COVID spikes, Chen said. He also encouraged members of the public to register for vaccine doses, as the coverage level for booster shots had not exceeded 56% yet.
COVID-19
local infections
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

China censors hashtag containing lyrics from own national anthem
China censors hashtag containing lyrics from own national anthem
2022/04/19 18:22
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2022/04/19 14:15
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2022/04/19 12:12
Australia, UK, Canada, and EU approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children: CECC
Australia, UK, Canada, and EU approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children: CECC
2022/04/18 19:18
Taiwan to ramp up production of COVID rapid test kits in May
Taiwan to ramp up production of COVID rapid test kits in May
2022/04/18 15:38