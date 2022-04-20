Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the daily number of new local COVID-19 infections reached a record 2,386 Wednesday (April 20), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) predicted the number might exceed 10,000 by the end of the month.

Wednesday’s total amounted to an increase of 46% from the previous day, triggering questions from the media at the daily CECC news conference about the likely further evolution of the pandemic, the Liberty Times reported.

When reporters asked Chen if and when Taiwan’s daily number of new local infections might reach 10,000, he indicated that it might happen by the end of the month.

While the rate of increase from day to day is rather rapid, Chen called on the public to maintain basic preventive practices such as social distancing and the wearing of masks. He expressed the hope that the prediction of some experts that Taiwan might see 100,000 new cases per day would be wrong.

Taiwan would monitor the way other countries in the region, such as Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, had responded to recent COVID spikes, Chen said. He also encouraged members of the public to register for vaccine doses, as the coverage level for booster shots had not exceeded 56% yet.