Taiwan's new Hsiung Sheng missile can reach Wuhan, Qingdao

Hsiung Sheng surface-to-surface missile has range of up to 1,200 km

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/20 16:48
Hsiung Feng II. (MND screenshot)

Hsiung Feng II. (MND screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Details have emerged on Taiwan's new surface-to-surface missile the Hsiung Sheng (雄昇飛彈), showing that it can reach as far north as Qingdao in China's Shandong Province.

Mass production of the new missile is to begin as soon as a National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) facility is completed in June, according to Liberty Times. According to the latest project report submitted by the Ministry of National Defense (MND) to the Legislative Yuan, the Hsiung Sheng has two types of warheads: high-explosive and fragmentation, which can be aimed at enemy command posts, bunkers, and airbase runways.

This is the first time the military has released information on the types of munitions delivered and the combat effectiveness of the missile system. The new production base for the Hsiung Sheng is one of eight major projects that are part of a NT$16.1 billion budget allocated to strengthen Taiwan's sea and air combat capabilities.

Mass production of the missile is to start this year and approximately 100 are scheduled to be completed by 2025. Sources familiar with the matter were cited by the news agency as saying that the Hsiung Sheng missile system is an extended-range version of the Hsiung Feng IIE with an estimated range of 1,000 to 1,200 kilometers, enabling it to strike deep into China's interior to cities such as Wuhan and along its coast as far north as Qingdao.

In October of last year, the Legislative Yuan arranged for members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to conduct two confidential inspections of the NCSIST manufacturing center and anti-ship missile squadrons in northern Taiwan. The NCSIST demonstrated a number of weapons systems to legislators, including the Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Feng III, Hsiung Feng IIE, Sky Sword II, and the Hsiung Sheng.

A special report sent to the Legislative Yuan in March of this year stated that the Hsiung Sheng and Hsiung Feng II share production lines, and the combined annual production of the two is currently 81. However, after the NCSIST mass-production plant is completed in June, the annual production of the two will be increased to 131, but the report did not specify precise quantities of each missile type.

Hsiung Feng II. (NCSIST photo)

Hsiung Feng II. (MND screenshot)

Hsiung Feng II. (NCSIST photo)
Updated : 2022-04-20 17:54 GMT+08:00

