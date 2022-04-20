Formosan black bear sightings reported in Taiwan's Yushan National Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After receiving several reports of Formosan black bear sightings this month, the Yushan National Park Headquarters urged hikers and visitors to exercise caution and respect the environment.

In a Facebook post, the headquarters shared that a ranger stationed at the Tataka Visitor Center had spotted a bear on April 7 while on patrol. The bear was some distance away from the Patounkua Trail, according to video footage taken by the ranger.

On April 11 and Monday (April 18), two bears were caught on infrared cameras set up by the Hualien office of the Forestry Bureau. Liberty Times reported that there have been at least six reports of bear sightings within the two weeks between April 4 and 18.

The frequency of recent bear sightings is consistent with park headquarters’ long-term research and observation data, which shows that the Formosan black bear is usually very active between February and May. The headquarters wrote that visitors should be extra careful in Yushan National Park as the bears become very active around the end of winter and beginning of spring and may appear on trails or roads.

In this season, visitors should travel in groups and carry with them bear bells or whistles to make noise. Those carrying food should make sure to seal it in containers to prevent bears from being attracted by the scent; when leaving the mountains, they should carry any trash or leftover food out with them.

In the case of a bear encounter, visitors should remain calm and leave the scene as quietly and quickly as possible. The headquarters also encouraged visitors to report any sightings of bears or bear tracks.

Liberty Times cited the headquarters as saying that in winter, the Formosan black bear usually can be found on the east side of the park, feeding on ring-cupped oak acorns. In spring, the bears venture to lower altitudes where they search for other foods such as berries.

According to the Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association (TBBCA), Formosan black bears are solitary animals that roam widely and do not build dens in fixed locations. They do not hibernate and are active mostly during the day but also at night.

Currently, the population of the endangered bears in the wild is estimated to fall between 200 and 600. Based on existing sighting records, the TBBCA believes they can be found in the entire Central Mountain Range area as well as in an extremely small area near the border between Hualien and Taitung counties.