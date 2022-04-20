Alexa
IMF lowers Taiwan GDP forecast for 2022

IMF cuts Taiwan’s 2022 GDP forecast 0.1 percentage points to 3.2%

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/20 14:26
(Taipei 101 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast growth for Taiwan on Tuesday (April 19).

The IMF in its newest World Economic Outlook report reduced its 2022 GDP forecast for Taiwan by 0.1 percentage points from 3.3% in October to 3.2%. It also predicted GDP growth for the country at 2.9% for 2023.

The IMF’s GDP forecast for this year was more conservative than Taiwan’s own predictions. At the end of February, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics forecasted GDP for this year to be 4.42%.

As for inflation, the IMF projected Taiwan’s consumer price index (CPI) to grow 2.3% in 2022, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from its October forecast of 1.5%. The IMF also forecasted Taiwan’s CPI to rise by 2.2% in 2023.

The IMF’s unemployment rate forecast for the country remained the same at 3.6% for 2022, while it also sees unemployment staying at the same level for 2023 as well.
Taiwan GDP
Taiwan CPI
Taiwan unemployment
IMF
World Economic Outlook

Updated : 2022-04-20 14:53 GMT+08:00

