Mobile Security Market Breaking New Grounds and Touch New Level in upcoming year

Advancement in the mobile device (smartphone, tablet and laptops) market have been occurring at a rapid pace-whether in storage, performance, application, capability or internet connectivity. However there is a fundamental area where broad advancements have not been realized on mobile devices as compared to computers. Mobile security has always been one of the key elements within the mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. As mobile device usage increases, particularly in smartphones and tablets, there is a better security and integrity need.

Mobile security software solutions are rapidly gaining importance and is estimated to grow in the years to come. The enterprises allowing their employees to bring their mobile devices in the arena would face security challenges to protect their corporate data. Different financial institutions, government agencies and other SMB enterprises are adopting BYOD policies thus demand more secured solutions in order to protect their corporate data without hampering personal data of the employee.

To minimize the malware, data loss and other security breach effects, companies are on the verge to produce mobile security software solutions that would meet requirements of different enterprises. Over the time various security software and hardware solutions have been developed by the companies such as authentication security, mobile application management, containerization software and many more. Adoption of BYOD policy in an organization makes employees more productive. The employees access to the corporate network and data has made organizations to invest further in the development of custom applications.

The BYOD policy and VPN protection are acting as major driving forces for the market growth. Product launches and enhancements are the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. For instance, Kaspersky has introduced new virtualization 2.0 security solution to provide advanced protection to VMware, Microsoft virtualization platforms. Intel has introduced Intel Data Protection Technology for securing end-to-end transactions of the customers.

On the basis of solutions, global mobile security market is segmented into authentication, mobile application management and mobile data protection. The mobile application management trend is likely to increase as more applications would be developed by the developers. Some of the prime reasons for the development of application security solutions would be the increase in dependence on applications and the frequency and length of usage.

On the basis of security types, the mobile security market is segmented into integrated-mail and Anti-Virus. The various operating systems driving the mobile security market includes iOS, Android, Microsoft, Blackberry and Others. Android is the fastest adopting OS in the mobile device market with thousands of devices activated per day. To expand the market share, Apple has introduced iOS version of the operating system which approves the applications on the Appstore.

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) adopts the BYOD policy which demands varied security software to protect the corporate data. Different enterprises such as financial institutions, retail, education, manufacturing and automotive, healthcare and others. The financial institutions such as banking sector dominates the enterprise security usage followed by healthcare and government agencies.

Geographically, the market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In the years to come, Asia-Pacific should be a prominent mobile security market, owing to the rapidly growing population, increasing IT hubs. This would indirectly boost the market for mobile security market in the Asia-Pacific region.

KEY BENEFITS

Various operating segments of the mobile security market are carefully analyzed to measure the potential of the emerging market

The technology-effective drivers and opportunities are highlighted to describe the top factors responsible for the market growth

Porters Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market

The quantitative analysis of the market through 2013-2020 is provided to elaborate the market potential

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Global Mobile Security Market by Solution

Authentication

SIM card

Mobile Application management

Mobile data protection

Firewall

Global Mobile Security Market by Types

E-mail

Anti-Virus

Malware

Global Mobile Security Market by OS

iOS

Blackberry

Android

Windows

Others

Global Mobile Security by End Users

Individual user

Enterprise user

Financial Institutions

Retail

Government

Telecommunication & IT

Education

Manufacturing and Automotive

Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence

Others

Global Mobile Security Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

