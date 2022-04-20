Commercial Telematics Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Telematics are information and telecommunication products that combine computers and telecommunication services for transferring large amounts of data in vehicles in real-time. Commercial telematics market includes the telematics used by light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles. All major automotive manufacturers across the globe are now concentrating on developing and implementing the Telematics concept into their vehicles. Vehicles manufactured today offer unique connectivity solutions for better monitoring and tracking.

The global commercial telematics market is driven by increased market penetration of smart phones, lowered connectivity cost, availability of high speed internet technologies such as LTE, greater governmental mandate in terms of safety compliance mandates, road infrastructure constraints, and driver monitoring etc.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Based on type of Telematics, the market is segmented into Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. Currently, Aftermarket has relatively high market share compared to Automotive OEM. However, vehicle manufacturing companies forming collaborations with telematics providers would lead to high growth of Automotive OEM segment.

Based on Applications, Telematics market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Solutions include fleet/asset management, infotainment, tele health, insurance telematics, vehicle-to-vehicle (v2v)/ vehicle to infrastructure (v2i), remote alarm and others. Services include design & consulting, deployment & integration and maintenance & training.

Further, Telematics market is segmented based on End User i.e. transportation & logistics, healthcare, insurance, media and entertainment, vehicle manufacturers/dealers, and government agencies. Telematics provides integrated route planning, route execution, driver behavior tracking, and vehicle status with its comprehensive set of services.

Geographically, the market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In the years to come, Asia-Pacific should be a prominent market, owing to the rapidly growing number of automobiles sold in the region. The increase in sales is primarily driven by the increasing population, and rising disposal income. LAMEA is also growing with a good pace because of increasing government regulations for the safety & security of drivers and vehicles.

Technology agreements and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. For instance, AT&T is working with automotive manufacturers to provide contextual voice controls, which would help to create a safer driving experience. TomTom has launched the online turn-by-turn navigation service for customers, making it feasible to connect over a network.

Key Benefits

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market

Porters Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers

The technology-effective drivers and opportunities are highlighted to describe the top factors responsible for the market growth

Various operating segments of the commercial telematics market are carefully analyzed to measure the potential of the emerging market

The quantitative analysis of the market through 2013-2020 is provided to elaborate the market potential

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY SEGMENTS

MARKET BY TYPE

AUTOMOTIVE OEM

Embedded

Hybrid

AFTER MARKET

Embedded

Portable

MARKET BY APPLICATION

SOLUTIONS

Fleet/Asset Management

Navigation and location based

Infotainment

Insurance Telematics

V2v and V2i

Tele-health

Remote Alarm & Monitoring

SERVICES

Design & Consulting

Integration & Deployment

Maintenance & Training

MARKET BY END USER

Transportation and Logistics

Insurance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Vehicle manufacturers/dealers

Government agencies

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Verizon

Harman

TomTom

AT&T

Vodafone Group Plc

Ford Motors Co

BMW

Telefonica

MiX Telematics

Trimble Navigation Limited

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Targets of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

