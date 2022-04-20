Personal/Private Cloud Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2031

Personal cloud is a cloud storage platform that enables the customers to access, synchronize and share stored data across various mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. In this era of digitalization, there is an increasing need of storing and sharing personal data or professional data. The rapidly increasing tech-savvy population has led to the growing demand of cloud computing services in the recent years.

The increasing use of camera-equipped devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has created a huge demand for a secure platform to store digital content. Faster and convenient access to stored data and sharing of information would define new standards for the personal cloud industry to create lucrative opportunities for the market players. The world personal cloud market is forecast to generate a revenue of $89.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) is gaining increasing acceptance, particularly among small and medium enterprises due to benefits of improved productivity, work flexibility and reduced infrastructure costs. Personal cloud services would facilitate file storage and sharing among the employees and enterprises who have adopted the BYOD trend. However, the issues of privacy and security of stored data would hinder the market growth.

World personal cloud market is segmented based on type of deployment, revenue type and type of hosting. The deployment type is categorized into individual customers, small businesses and medium businesses. Type of hosting divides the market into user hosting and provider hosting. While revenue type segments the market into direct revenue and indirect revenue. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Leading players profiled in the report includes, Apple Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Inc, Egnyte, Copy, SpiderOak, Box, Inc. and Buffalo Inc.

Key Benefits:

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the personal cloud market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Porter’s five forces analysis of industry and SWOT analysis of the key market players have been provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by them

The value chain analysis of the industry highlights the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2020 has been provided to elaborate the market potential

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Segments: The market is segmented based on type of revenue, type of hosting, type of deployment and geography.

Market by Type of Revenue

Direct

Indirect

Market by Type of Hosting

User

Provider

Market by Type of Deployment

Individuals

Small businesses

Medium businesses

Market by Geography

North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U. K.

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Others

Key players:

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Amazon Web Services

Dropbox, Inc.

Egnyte

Copy

SpiderOak

Box, Inc.

Buffalo Inc.

