Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is Predicted to Witness Healthy Growth During 2021 – 2030

Data analytics outsourcing denotes outsourcing of data and statistical research, in addition to applying computational resources for effective decision-making and advanced business solutions to third party vendors. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, provide customized offerings and enhance customer services. Several companies prefer using data analytics to analyze large amount of data through various quantitative and qualitative techniques to gain market and customer insights.

There has been a significant increase in the data generated by organizations, owing to greater adoption of mobile devices, social media, and growing development of multimedia content. Aggrandized data generation by organizations across various sectors and decreasing cost of data storage solutions have fostered the growing need for taking successful business decisions based on market analysis and insights.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Most of the organizations are increasingly recognizing the benefits and profitability of applying data analytics, however, lack of in-house skilled resources and expertise is driving them towards outsourcing data analytics. The data analytics outsourcing market is in its nascent stage and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness about advantages and increased productivity obtained from data analytics outsourcing. However, privacy concerns of confidential data and data security issues restrict the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market. However, increasing investment in social analytics and real-time analytics has provided ample growth opportunities to the market players.

The vendors in the market offer a wide range of data analytics outsourcing services to help consumers in formulating effective business strategies and maximizing profits. In addition, the service providers in the market are acquiring and collaborating with top companies in the market to enhance their offerings in the market and expand their customer base. For instance, in November 2013, Fractal Analytics collaborated with Sequoya, which is a customer management solutions provider.

This partnership is aimed at providing predictive analytics solutions to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers, further driving them towards real-time pricing and promotion decisions. In May 2015, Accenture introduced Accenture Analytics Applications Platform for delivery of actionable insights and data driven decisions. The platform also provides advanced analytics applications catering to needs of specific industries and applications.

Other leading players in the market include Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ZS Associates, Inc., WIPRO Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Accenture and Capgemini.

The world data analytics outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography. Based on the type of data analytics outsourcing, the market is segmented into predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive. The application segment is categorized into sales analytics, marketing analytics, risk & finance analytics, supply chain analytics, and others. Data analytics outsourcing is implemented across domains, such as BFSI, telecom, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of data analytics outsourcing market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities along with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during the period of 2015-2020 have been provided to showcase the financial appetency of the market

Porter’s Five Forces Model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Sales Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Risk & Financial Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Others

MARKET BY VERTICAL

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Fractal Analytics Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

ZS Associates, Inc.

WIPRO Ltd.

Genpact Ltd.

Accenture

Capgemini

International Business Machines Corporation

Mu Sigma, Inc.

Opera Solutions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report:

