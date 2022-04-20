Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Analysis with Growth Forecast during 2021-2030

Situation awareness is the information pertaining to the environment with respect to space and/or time, status, location and potential threats to important assets. The aim of this report is to analyze the present and expected future trends of the SAS market as it is projected that more organizations would opt for the system. The study covers a deep dive analysis of the market potential in all the key industry applications. The report analyzes opportunities in the developed and emerging economies so that companies can strategically make region specific plans.

Situation Awareness System Market Analysis by Product

The product market consists of fire & flood alarm systems, human machine interface (HMI), radio frequency identification (RFID), access control, radar, chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) systems, command & control system, sonar, physical security information management (PSIM), and video systems. The fire and flood alarm system is one of the oldest mechanisms in situation awareness and the system is deployed in large volumes across industry verticals.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Therefore, fire and flood alarm system has the largest market share in the present market. However, advances in video capturing technology and the clarity of the captured data have increased the deployment of video systems. Additionally, there are several technologies available in the market that can be used for video surveillance. Therefore, it is expected that video systems would grow at the highest rate in the market and outnumber most of the products in terms of revenue.

Situation Awareness System Market Analysis by Components

The components market includes sensors, global positioning system (GPS), microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)/gyroscopes. Sensors are being used in situation awareness for many years and in large volumes; therefore, sensors have the largest market share. However, GPS has emerged as a major component to track assets in real time and it is an easy to use component, which is integrated in various devices. Therefore, it is expected that GPS would have the highest growth in the market.

Situation Awareness System Market Analysis by Industry Application

The industry applications of the market are military/defense, aviation, maritime security, cyber security, automotive, healthcare, construction, civil, homeland security and plant automation management. The military and defense departments have been using the SAS for several decades, as it is critical for their smooth and safe operation; therefore, military and defense has the highest revenue share. It is expected that the healthcare sector would have the highest growth rate, as technological advances in video systems would increase the deployment of these products in the healthcare sector.

Situation Awareness System Market Analysis by Geography

The geography market is segmented into various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America has the largest market share as the U.S. military has been using SAS since the Second World War and it had a ripple effect across other industries, increasing the deployment in other sectors. However, it is expected that Asia-Pacific would have the highest growth, as economic developments would make the SAS affordable for various industries to deploy the system.

Competitive landscape

Product launch is the top strategy adopted by companies to increase their market share as technological advances allow companies to constantly develop new and better products. Some of the key players profiled in the market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Harris Corp., The Mariner Group, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Proximex Corporation and Rockwell Collins.

High level Analysis

The report analyzes the bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of substitute products and new entrants, based on the Porter’s five force model. The industrial applications are dependent on the services of product and technology providers. Therefore, the bargaining power of buyers is low. Since the market has big industry players such as Honeywell, GE, Microsoft etc., they have superior technical expertise, which increases their bargaining power. The threat of substitute products is low as the technology is still evolving and development of new products is difficult. Threat of new entrants is high as the technological expertise is not required. The impact analysis of the top ten factors affecting the market is provided for the current market situation and expected future scenario. The key investment pockets are analyzed based on the market estimations of each segment. The key strategies adopted by the companies are analyzed in detail to give implications of the competitive scenario.

KEY BENEFITS

Comprehensive analysis of the factors driving and limiting the growth of the market are provided

Market estimations are done as per the present market scenario and expected future trends for the period 2013-2020 with 2012 as base revenue

In-depth analysis of various geographies would give an understanding of the trends in various regions so that companies can make region specific plans

Deep dive analysis of segments such as components, communication technology, and networking technology provide insights that would allow companies to gain competitive edge

The in-depth discussion of the role of supply chain participants of the market provides value chain analysis

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY DELIVERABLES

The market is segmented by products, components, industry verticals and geographies as follows:

By Products

Fire And Flood Alarm Systems

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Helmet Mounted Displays (HMD)

Multi-Function Displays

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Access Control

Radar

Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Systems

Command & Control System

Sonar

Active Sonar

Passive Sonar

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

Video Management System (VMS)

Geographic/Geospatial Information System (GIS)

Terrain Awareness And Warning Systems (TAWS)

Video Systems

Thermal Camera/Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) Camera

Analog Cameras

HD Multi-Megapixel Camera

IP Cameras

Motion Detectors

Embedded Video Processor

Closed-Circuit Television (CCCTV)

Video Stabilizer And Encoder

Digital Video Recorder (DVR)

Network Video Recorder (NER)

By Components

Sensors

Network Sensors

Image Sensors

Electro-Optical/Infrared Sensors

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)/Gyroscopes

By Industry Applications

Military/Defense

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) &Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle (UCAV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Aviation

Air-Traffic Control

In Flight Situational Awareness

Maritime Security

Sensor Performance:

Data Fusion

Cyber Security

Automotive

Healthcare

Construction

Civil

Fire Safety

Weather Surveillance

Decision Aiding

Homeland Security

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report:

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Objectives of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

