Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size to Witness Sustained Growth throughout the Forecast Period 2021-2030

Building Information Modeling (BIM), is a digital representation of a construction project, which can be used by architects, engineers and other construction professionals. It helps in planning, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the diverse physical infrastructure coupled with speedy data exchange among the involved entities. Nowadays, this software tool is becoming exceptionally popular among end users owing to its lucrative advantages such as increased return on investments (ROIs), time and money saving.

Rapidly increasing number of construction projects globally, rising awareness of BIM and associated benefits, and the growing demand for automated models in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, have been facilitating its adoption in construction industry, especially for commercial and infrastructure projects. Moreover, government mandates regarding usage of BIM in building constructions would further boost its adoption worldwide.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30985

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Enhanced data communication and coordination among various stakeholders coupled with improved construction productivity provides a leading edge to the BIM users. However, high cost of software and limited number of trained professionals are hindering the market growth to an extent. Technological advancements to manage data at a remote server and improved user inter-coordination enabled effectively by cloud based solutions have created ample opportunities for the market growth.Recently launched mobile applications by market leaders such as Autodesk, Inc. and Bentley Systems, Inc., to provide better access to their services have been widely accepted among customers, owing to their superior advantages over traditional CAD software. BIM encourages development of green buildings through energy simulation and prefabrication techniques with effective data exchange during the development of a project, thereby propelling the market growth. Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30985

World BIM market is segmented based on solution, software deployment type, end user, vertical and geography. BIM has been increasingly adopted across different verticals encompassing commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and infrastructure. The adoption rate among commercial and infrastructure is growing rapidly owing to mandates in accordance to government regulations. BIM software models are either delivered through cloud or on premise modes to the customers.Cloud-based solutions are gaining increased popularity among customers owing to cost effectiveness and easy access over on premise models. Geographically, BIM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region owing to the high adoption of BIM in countries such as China, India and Japan. The key players profiled in the report include Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., AECOM, Nemetschek AG. and Asite Solutions Limited.

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the BIM market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with their impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2015-2022 has been provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30985

BUILDING INFORMATION MODELING (BIM) MARKET BY SEGMENTS:

The BIM market is segmented based on solution, software deployment type, end user, vertical and geography.Market by Solution

Software

Service

Software Market by Deployment Type

On premise

Cloud-based

By End User

Architect/Engineer

Contractor

Others

By Vertical

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional

IndustrialBy Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Key Players

Beck Technology, Ltd.

Autodesk, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SA

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Synchro Software Ltd.

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

AECOM

Nemetschek AG

Asite Solutions Limited

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30985

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Targets of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30985

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com