Facial Recognition Market Strategies of Major Companies, and New Trends by 2030

Facial recognition is a biometric technology which is used for authentication and identification of individuals, by comparing the facial features from an image with the existing database. Facial recognition is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage in both law enforcement and non-law enforcement applications.

Moreover, facial recognition is widely preferred over other biometric technologies such as voice recognition, skin texture recognition, iris recognition and fingerprint scanning among others, due to its non-contact process and easy deployment (using cameras and existing monitoring devices). The technology is predominantly used for security purposes, but is now gaining wide popularity for advertising and marketing, as it enables the companies’ to deliver targeted messages to the consumers.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Increasing crime rate across the world has persuaded government agencies to look for cutting edge surveillance technology that can effectively address the growing concerns over security. Facial recognition has emerged as one such identification technologies, which addresses most of the security concerns in the most effective and fool proof manner. However, increasing sensitivity towards personal data privacy has hindered the expansion of market in certain regions. On the other hand, technically advanced facial recognition systems with application in mobile security, drones, and retail is likely to create greater opportunities in the years to come.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, and geography. The technology segment is categorized into 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition and facial analytics. Among the mentioned technologies, 3D facial recognition technology segment holds significant share in the world facial recognition market owing to its high accuracy in terms of recognizing facial features as compared to the 2D facial recognition technology. The component segment is bifurcated into hardware (scanners, cameras, handheld devices, integrated devices) and software. The application segment includes homeland security, criminal investigation, ID management, physical security, intelligent signage, web application, business intelligence, photo indexing & sorting, and others (VIP recognition, automotive and phone, PC & banking login). In 2015, homeland security contributed the highest revenue share.

Based on geography, the facial recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is further bifurcated into the U.S., Mexico and Canada, whereas Europe has been further segmented into UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France and Rest of the Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. LAMEA includes Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies profiled in the report include 3M, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NEC Corporation, FaceFirst, Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Crossmatch, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Animetrics Inc. and Daon Inc.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the world facial recognition market with current and future growth trends, driving factors, opportunities and challenges.

The report includes a comprehensive qualitative as well quantitative analysis of the key market segments, for the period 2015 – 2022.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain.

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights their strengths and weaknesses along with potential opportunities present in the market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

FACIAL RECOGNITION MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, and geography.

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

2D facial recognition

3D facial recognition

Facial analytics

MARKET BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Scanners

Cameras

Handheld devices

Integrated devices

Software

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Homeland security

Criminal investigation

ID management

Physical security

Intelligent signage

Web application

Business intelligence

Photo indexing and sorting

Others (VIP recognition, automotive and phone, PC & banking login)

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

Italy

France

Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

3M

Cognitec Systems GmbH

NEC Corporation

FaceFirst, Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Crossmatch

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Animetrics Inc.

Daon Inc.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Targets of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

