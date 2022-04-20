Hyperscale Data Center Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Hyperscale data center is designed to offer a single, largely scalable compute architecture, which is developed from small, individual servers called nodes that offer computing, networking, and storage solutions. These nodes are grouped together and managed as a single entity. The main idea behind developing hyperscale architecture is to start with small infrastructure to keep the initial investments minimal. With increasing demand, new nodes can be added to the cluster to expand the initial infrastructure.

Hyperscale data centers are largely adopted by key companies, such as Amazon and Google, thereby emerging as one of the fastest growing technology in the IT infrastructure world. In May 2015, Intel announced the launch of new Intel Xeon Processor, which securely processes and analyzes enormous volumes of data in the system memory.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Efficiency is one of the key factors to be considered in a hyperscale data center, in addition to the design and layout of the facility. Designing is a very important factor as it helps to minimize the inefficiency at the rack, node, and facility level. Hyperscale data centers usually have compute nodes ranging from thousands to tens of thousands. In such a hyperscale data center, a small error in design can significantly increase the cost of computation. The other elements of the data center, such as power, HVAC, networking, and layout of racks, also affect its computation cost.

Hyperscale data centers are implemented across various industries, namely, IT & telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and others. IT strongly supports the growth of the banking sector, thereby enhancing the economic growth. Hyperscale data centers improve the competitive efficiency of the banking sector. The increasing adoption of hyperscale data center in BFSI application is expected to generate maximum revenue by 2022. In addition, in the manufacturing industry, huge amount of data is generated on the operation and shop floor, which can be analyzed to enhance the production practices. Thus, the manufacturing sector is expected to be the fastest growing application sector, with a rapid CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period.

Cloud service providers, collocation providers, and various enterprises are different types of end users of the hyperscale data center technology. Hyperscale data centers offer enterprises with higher data storage capacity, advanced servers, and faster computing capability as a result of which the enterprise segment is expected to be the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the world hyperscale data center market include Intel Corporation, Nlyte Software, Sandisk Corporation, Avago Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ericsson, Cavium Inc., IBM, and Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Segmentation

By User Type

Cloud Providers

Collocation Providers

Enterprise

By Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government Utilities

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Others (Education and Retail)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

Intel Corporation

Nlyte Software

Sandisk Corporation

Avago Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett-Packard

Ericsson

Cavium Inc.

IBM

Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

