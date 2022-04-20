Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan think tank raises 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.96%

Economic growth to speed up quarter by quarter in 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/20 13:51
The CIER is revising its 2002 GDP growth prediction upward. 

The CIER is revising its 2002 GDP growth prediction upward.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s export performance and stable investment situation will allow its economy to grow by 3.96% this year instead of the 3.67% predicted last December, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) said Wednesday (April 20).

Looking beyond this year, the leading think tank said positive domestic and foreign factors would allow the economy to grow by 3.46% in 2023.

According to the CIER, its estimate made last December was too conservative, as the country’s exports continued growing during the first quarter of 2022, with the pace of investments remaining stable, CNA reported. If its prediction for next year holds up, then Taiwan will have recorded three consecutive years of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of at least 3.4%, the economists said.

The CIER saw a rising line for economic growth quarter by quarter this year, with 2.96% for the first quarter, followed by 3.16%, 4.7%, and finally 4.9% in the final quarter of 2022.

However, inflation was also on the rise, and Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth is likely to register 2.56% for 2022 compared to 1.97% last year, the think tank said. If the war in Ukraine had not escalated, inflation could have slowed down during the second half of the year.
economic growth
economic growth rate
GDP growth rate
CPI
inflation
Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research
CIER

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's misery index to surpass 6% in 2022: Budget chief
Taiwan's misery index to surpass 6% in 2022: Budget chief
2022/04/14 11:08
Taiwan Central Bank governor rejects following US example on interest rates
Taiwan Central Bank governor rejects following US example on interest rates
2022/04/13 22:11
Taiwanese chipmaker Winbond foresees long-term effects from Ukraine war
Taiwanese chipmaker Winbond foresees long-term effects from Ukraine war
2022/03/28 16:40
Taiwan CPI seen to exceed 3% in March
Taiwan CPI seen to exceed 3% in March
2022/03/25 14:02
Taiwan job bank sees more than half of businesses hiking prices
Taiwan job bank sees more than half of businesses hiking prices
2022/03/15 17:40