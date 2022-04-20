Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins 4-3

By MARC BOWMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/20 11:44
Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game, following up on his two-run drive in the sixth off Detroit's Will Vest in a 3-1 win Saturday,

Amir Garrett (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, combining with four other pitchers for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Josh Staumont pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many games.

Archer allowed two runs, four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He retired 10 straight batters before Perez's solo home run down the left-field line in the fourth. Perez was a DH due to blurred vision in his left eye.

Nicky Lopez, who doubled twice, drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Gio Urshela drove a single through a drawn-in infield to score Nick Gordon, who had tripled. GarySánchez followed one out later with his second double of the game, scoring Gordon.

Carlos Correa’s one-out single scored Luis Arraez, who had doubled lead off the fifth, for a 3-1 Twins lead.

Royals starter Carlos Hernández allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton remained out of the Twins lineup with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

The series continues Wednesday evening as Minnesota RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA) opposes Kansas City LHP Daniel Lynch (0-0, 2.45).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-20 13:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC