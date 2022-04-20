Alexa
Military expert advises Taiwan to consider developing air-launched Hsiung Feng II missile

Chen Kuo-ming says doing so will allow Taiwan to better counter invading Chinese naval forces

2022/04/20 13:11
Hsiung Feng II missile. 

Hsiung Feng II missile.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan should look into developing an air-launched version of the Hsiung Feng II missile to better counter an invading Chinese naval force, military expert Chen Kuo-ming (陳國銘), said on Wednesday (April 20).

Chen said if China decides to take Taiwan by force, it will need a capital ship to escort its amphibious fleet, which is vulnerable to naval attack. With this in mind, the military is right to mobilize anti-ship missile launchers, the Liberty Times cited him as saying.

The military should consider outfitting fighter jets with the Hsiung Feng II missile to increase tactical flexibility, he said.

Taiwan has plans to invest more than NT$79.5 billion (US$ 2.71 billion) to purchase surface-launched Hsiung Feng missile variants, per the Liberty Times. The first phase, which begins this year, will see the mass production of Hsiung Feng II and III missiles. The second phase will start next year and will focus on mass-production of the extended-range Hsiung Feng III.

Missile production will be completed before 2026.

Although Taiwan has air-launched, ship-launched, and submarine-launched U.S.-made Harpoon missiles, the military has allocated more than NT$86.6 billion to purchase 100 surface-launched variants in order to eliminate 70% of China’s landing fleet if China were to invade, the Liberty Times reported.
