Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14 career games.

Lucas Raymond and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, which improved to 1-1-2 against Tampa Bay this season. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos finished with three assists. He tied Marty St. Louis for the franchise record for career points at 953.

Ross Colton scored twice and Nikita Kucherov added his 19th of the season for Tampa Bay. Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves, falling to 13-1 all-time against the Red Wings. Vasilevskiy has not won a game since April 1, a span of six starts.

Vrana scored the eventual winning goal on a breakaway, stripping Mikhail Sergachev of the puck at the Detroit blue line and skating in alone on Vasilevskiy at 5:09 of the third period.

After the Lightning dominated the opening period, outshooting Detroit 15-5, the Red Wings turned things around early in the second with the first seven shots of the period. But it was Tampa Bay that had the opening goal as Stamkos took a touch pass from Ondrej Palat and raced up the slot before sending a pass over to Colton, who netted a one-timer at 3:58 for his 18th of the season.

The Red Wings scored three goals in the span of 3:57 to seize the lead.

Detroit answered the Colton goal 22 seconds later on a backhand rebound from Sundqvist that led to a quick barrage of goals. Vrana beat Vasilevskiy from the right circle six seconds after a power play expired at 6:34, and Raymond stole the puck from the feet of Mikhail Sergachev and finished off a 2-on-1 with his 23rd of the season. He is tied for second-most among rookies.

Kucherov cut the deficit to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 9:47 for his 599th career point.

Colton tied the game 43 seconds into the third period, one-timing a pass from Stamkos, who registered his third assist for the franchise record-tying point.

CAPTAIN, OUT

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing core muscle surgery on Monday. Larkin finishes the season with 31 goals, one short of his career high, and 69 points, four shy of a career best.

A LOT OF RUBBER

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his 10,000th career save with his fourth stop of the game. Vasilevskiy is the first goaltender in franchise history to hit the milestone and the 28th active goalie in the league to reach 10,000 career saves.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Lightning: Host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

