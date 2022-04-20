Lindor has walk-off single as Mets beat Giants in Game 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big stretch by Pete Alonso bailed out him and the Mets in the top of the inning, and New York beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.

Lindor's single to center against Jarlín García (1-1) scored automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third.

A half-inning earlier, Lindor’s throw on Thairo Estrada’s grounder pulled Alonso off the bag at first base, apparently allowing Brandon Belt to score. Replays showed Alonso just barely held the base with his right foot, and umpires overruled the safe call. That kept Adam Ottavino (1-0) in line for the win.

NATIONALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1, GAME 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Robles had Washington's first hit, an RBI double off Madison Bumgarner with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Nationals beat Arizona in the opener of a doubleheader.

The announced crowd was 9,261, the fewest for a home game without pandemic restrictions since the team moved to Washington from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Josiah Gray (2-1) went 5 1/3 innings for Washington, allowing just one run and three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts against Arizona’s struggling lineup.

Bumgarner (0-1) gave up two unearned runs and two hits in his five innings.

NATIONALS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0, GAME 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joan Adon became the first Washington starter to finish six innings in 2022, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless as the Nationals swept a doubleheader.

Adon (1-2), a 23-year-old right-hander making his fourth appearance in the majors, gave up three hits and walked two while striking out five.

Victor Robles singled to lead off the sixth against Arizona spot starter Tyler Gilbert (0-1) before coming around to score the lone run on a double by César Hernández.

In the ninth, Tanner Rainey put the first three batters aboard via a walk and two singles, then retired the next three for his third save.

CARDINALS 5, MARLINS 1

Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as St. Louis beat Miami.

Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Tommy Edman tripled, singled and drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

Marlins’ starter Jesús Luzardo (0-1) allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports