Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

IMF economist sees risks that inflation expectations climb upward

By REUTERS
2022/04/20 15:00
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, ...

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, ...

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's new chief economist said on Tuesday he is concerned about increasing signals that inflation expectations are on the rise and may become entrenched at elevated levels, prompting more aggressive monetary policy tightening in advanced economies.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who started transitioning to the IMF's economic counsellor role in January, told Reuters in an interview that the war in Ukraine, which is causing energy and food prices to spike, may damage expectations for decades-high inflation to start to subside this year.

A "very, very tight labor market" in the United States is increasing demands for wage increases to "catch up" with higher prices that could help entrench inflationary expectations, the French-born former University of California-Berkeley economist said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal in Washington;Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)
IMF

RELATED ARTICLES

US Congress members reintroduce bill to back Taiwan membership of IMF
US Congress members reintroduce bill to back Taiwan membership of IMF
2021/11/20 20:00
IMF revises Taiwan’s GDP forecast to 5.9% for 2021
IMF revises Taiwan’s GDP forecast to 5.9% for 2021
2021/10/13 15:25
Georgieva pressured World Bank employees to favor China in report
Georgieva pressured World Bank employees to favor China in report
2021/09/17 15:00
Taiwan ranked 8th in IMD world competitiveness rankings 2021
Taiwan ranked 8th in IMD world competitiveness rankings 2021
2021/06/17 19:18
IMF incorrectly lists Taiwan as ‘Province of China’
IMF incorrectly lists Taiwan as ‘Province of China’
2020/10/15 12:38