Taiwan donates US$250,000 to Slovakian capital to aid Ukrainian refugees

Mayor of Bratislava's Old Town says money will provide immediate relief to incoming Ukrainians

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/20 11:45
(Taipei Representative Office, Bratislava photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representative to Slovakia Li Nan-yang (李南陽) donated US$250,000 (NT$7.3 million) to Slovakia’s capital Bratislava on Tuesday (April 19) on behalf of the Taiwanese government to help resettle Ukrainian refugees.

Li gifted the money to Zuzana Aufrichtova, the mayor of Bratislava’s Stare Mesto (Old Town), in a ceremony. Peter Osusky, chairman of the Slovakia-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, was also in attendance, CNA reported.

Aufrichtova pointed out that more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Slovakia every day, the majority of them coming to Bratislava to find work. She added that Taiwan’s donation will provide immediate help.

The mayor said Taiwan, which donated masks to Slovakia in 2020, is providing assistance yet again. She called on the global community to support Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly and allow it to contribute to the international health system.

Li expressed concern for Ukrainian refugees, emphasizing that as a member of the international community, Taiwan is willing to assist Slovakia in resettling refugees and help them integrate into society, per CNA.

On March 2, Taiwan's foreign ministry set up a special account for Ukrainian refugees through the Relieve Disaster Foundation and raised NT$521.98 million in one week. On March 7, the ministry launched a donation drive, shipping 216 tons of goods to Slovakia by the end of March.
