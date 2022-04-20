Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

By Associated Press
2022/04/20 08:49
FILE - Mac Miller performs on Oct. 2, 2016, at The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in New York. A man who admitted supplying the dealer...
FILE - This photo provided by the Havasu City Police Department shows Ryan Reavis in September 2019. Reavis, accused of supplying the dealer who sold ...

FILE - Mac Miller performs on Oct. 2, 2016, at The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in New York. A man who admitted supplying the dealer...

FILE - This photo provided by the Havasu City Police Department shows Ryan Reavis in September 2019. Reavis, accused of supplying the dealer who sold ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.

Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.

Another co-defendant, Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of Los Angeles, also agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Prosecutors said Reavis supplied the pills to Pettit at the direction of Walter.

Reavis received a 131-month sentence on Monday, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Walter is scheduled to be sentenced May 16, McEvoy said.

The case against Pettit is pending.

Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.

Miller was a Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick. “Circles,” his sixth and final studio album, was released posthumously in 2020.

Updated : 2022-04-20 10:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC