Fulham secures immediate promotion back to Premier League

By Associated Press
2022/04/20 04:41
LONDON (AP) — Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship.

The promotion has been powered by Aleksandar Mitrovic's 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining.

Marco Silva’s side looks set to go up as champion, with second-place Bournemouth nine points adrift.

Fulham has swung back and forth from the top two divisions every season since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a four-year absence.

There will be a cluster of teams based in west London in next season’s Premier League, with Chelsea and Brentford also based there.

Updated : 2022-04-20 06:19 GMT+08:00

