Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ISU's Tyrese Hunter, Big 12 freshman of year, will transfer

By Associated Press
2022/04/20 04:19
ISU's Tyrese Hunter, Big 12 freshman of year, will transfer

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter of Iowa State has entered the transfer portal.

Hunter announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, about three weeks after he finished helping the Cyclones complete the biggest turnaround in Big 12 history.

“First of all, I'd like to thank the Good Lord for blessing me with the ability and talent to play this game that I love so much,” Hunter wrote. “Secondly, to Cyclone Nation, I wanna thank you all for the support and undying enthusiasm that you give Cyclone basketball every game at Hilton Coliseum or on the road. I'll always appreciate it.”

Hunter, from Racine, Wisconsin, thanked his coaches and teammates for embracing him as he started his college career.

Hunter averaged 11 points per game and set school freshman records with 172 assists and 71 steals. Hunter scored 23 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in Iowa State's win over LSU in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones reached the NCAA Sweet 16 after winning just two games in 2020-21.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-04-20 05:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC