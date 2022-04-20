Champions Tour Statistics

Through April 18

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $738,914. 2, Retief Goosen, $566,263. 3, Steven Alker, $550,961. 4, Bernhard Langer, $504,660. 5, Stephen Ames, $318,671. 6, Tim Petrovic, $276,253. 7, Jerry Kelly, $259,875. 8, K.J. Choi, $238,136. 9, Ernie Els, $227,432. 10, David Toms, $214,800. 11, Lee Janzen, $207,262. 12, Scott Parel, $200,332. 13, Doug Barron, $185,029. 14, Alex Cejka, $180,702. 15, Woody Austin, $172,107. 16, Paul Broadhurst, $160,709. 17, Robert Karlsson, $157,642. 18, Rod Pampling, $154,328. 19, Brandt Jobe, $139,852. 20, Bob Estes, $136,760. 21, Vijay Singh, $135,170. 22, Rocco Mediate, $133,940. 23, Padraig Harrington, $131,440. 24, Brian Gay, $119,053. 25, Jim Furyk, $113,483.

Scoring

Driving Distance

1, Vijay Singh, 298.8. 2, Scott Parel, 295.7. 3, Thongchai Jaidee, 295.2. 4, Brandt Jobe, 293.9. 5, Padraig Harrington, 293.4. 6, Retief Goosen, 292. 7, John Daly, 291.7. 8, Scott McCarron, 291.3. 9, Brett Quigley, 291. 10, Darren Clarke, 289.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jerry Kelly, 87.14%. 2 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Ken Duke, 85.71%. 4, Olin Browne, 84.52%. 5 (tie), Joe Durant, Corey Pavin and David Toms, 83.33%. 8, 4 tied with 80.95%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Steven Alker, 78.15%. 2, Retief Goosen, 74.07%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 73.70%. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 73.61%. 5, Thongchai Jaidee, 72.84%. 6, Joe Durant, 72.22%. 7, Ernie Els, 71.85%. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 71.48%. 9, 2 tied with 71.11%.

Total Driving

1 (tie), Padraig Harrington and Scott Parel, 18. 3, Steven Alker, 26. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 34. 5, David Toms, 37. 6, Thongchai Jaidee, 44. 7 (tie), Joe Durant and Rod Pampling, 45. 9, Stephen Ames, 50. 10, Mario Tiziani, 51.

Putting Average

1, Kirk Triplett, 1.636. 2, Brian Gay, 1.644. 3, Tim Petrovic, 1.678. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.689. 5, Y.E. Yang, 1.697. 6, Robert Karlsson, 1.699. 7, Rocco Mediate, 1.703. 8, Retief Goosen, 1.705. 9, 2 tied with 1.711.

Birdie Average

1, Retief Goosen, 5.27. 2, Brian Gay, 5.17. 3, Steven Alker, 5.07. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.87. 5, Ernie Els, 4.8. 6, Wes Short, Jr., 4.58. 7, Doug Barron, 4.53. 8, Tim Petrovic, 4.5. 9, 2 tied with 4.47.

Eagles (Holes per)

Sand Save Percentage

1, Tom Gillis, 81.82%. 2, Jerry Kelly, 69.57%. 3, Robert Karlsson, 69.23%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 68.75%. 5 (tie), Doug Barron and David Toms, 66.67%. 7 (tie), Steven Alker and Marco Dawson, 65.00%. 9, 4 tied with 62.50%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 61. 2, Steven Alker, 69. 3, Paul Broadhurst, 142. 4, Padraig Harrington, 144. 5, Brian Gay, 150. 6, Retief Goosen, 152. 7, Rod Pampling, 153. 8, Ernie Els, 162. 9, David Toms, 164. 10, Robert Karlsson, 169.