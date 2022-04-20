Alexa
Mets OF Nimmo activated from COVID-19 IL, not in lineup

By Associated Press
2022/04/20 02:50
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) is safe at first before Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Johan Camargo can make the tag on a pickoff attempt in th...

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list but wasn't in New York's lineup for a doubleheader opener against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

New York didn’t announce a lineup until roughly 30 minutes before first pitch while waiting to see if outfielders Nimmo and Mark Canha would be cleared from COVID-19 protocols. Canha remained on the injured list.

Nimmo and Canha were placed on the IL prior to the Mets' home opener last Friday. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock is also away from the team, and manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Sherlock was “not close” to returning.

Canha's wife, Marci, said on Twitter that Mark is vaccinated and boosted. Nimmo's vaccine status is unknown. The rules for returning to the roster under baseball’s new labor agreement are different for players who are vaccinated versus those who aren’t.

The 29-year-old Nimmo batted .292 with a .401 on-base percentage last season and is hitting .333 with a .429 OBP and a 1.137 OPS this year.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will have a new round of imaging taken on his injured right shoulder next Monday. Showalter said the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner is progressing as hoped.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

