Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market 2021 Key Performance, Top Players, Segmentation, Future Plans and Forecast to 2030

The industrial control & factory automation market size was valued at USD 134.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 210.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030.
Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021
Industrial automation uses control systems, like computers and information technologies or robots, to manage complex machinery in an industry to replace humans. It is another way beyond mechanization in the field of industrialization.
A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Industrial Control & Factory Automation.
Major market player included in this report are:
AGCO Corporation
Alamo Group Incorporated
Amazonen-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Company KG
ARGO SpA
Bucher Industries AG
Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Company Limited
China National Machinery Industry Corporation
CLAAS KGaA mbH
CNH Industrial NV
Deere & Company
Escorts Ltd.
Iseki & Co. Ltd.
J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)
Kubota Corporation
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF)
Valmont Industries, Inc.
Yanmar Co. Ltd.
Zetor Tractors A.S.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product
Tractors
Harvesters
Planting Equipment
Irrigation & Crop Processing
Spraying Equipment
Hay & Forage Equipment
Others
By Engine Capacity
22 HP
1 to 100 HP
100 to 200 HP
201 to 300 HP
301 to 400 HP
Above 400 HP
By Crop
Grains
Oil Seeds
Fruit & Vegetables
Others
By Application
Post-harvest & Agro Processing
Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation
Plant Protection
Sowing & Planting
Harvesting & Threshing
Weed Cultivation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
What is the aim of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.
- Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
- An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
- The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.
- The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.
