Sri Lanka: 1 dead as police open fire at protesters

One person has been shot dead, and several others were wounded during protests in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Police fired live rounds at a crowd that had blockaded a railway line in Rambukkana, 95 kilometers (55 miles) east of the capital, to protest oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police officials said.

Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said police had initially used tear gas to try to get the protesters moving, but they responded by throwing stones at officers. That prompted police to return fire.

At least 24 people were injured, including several police officers.

Media report that at least four more people are in critical condition in hospital.

The protest in Rambukkana was one of many spontaneous gatherings staged around Sri Lanka after the country's leading petrol retailer hiked prices by nearly 65%.

Sri Lanka's painful economic downturn

The island nation has seen several mass demonstrations in recent weeks as it suffers an unprecedented economic crisis.

There have been food shortages, soaring fuel prices and major power cuts.

Last week, the government announced a default on Sri Lanka's $51 billion (€47.2 billion) foreign debt, and the Colombo Stock Exchange has suspended trading to prevent an anticipated market collapse.

Protesters have called for the resignation of the government, which is preparing to negotiate an urgently needed bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka is seeking $3 billion in the coming months to stave off the crisis.

In the commercial capital, Colombo, protesters have been camping outside the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for over a week.

"People are suffering because of the economic crisis, and I deeply regret it," the president said Monday.

