Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UN chief urges 4-day Easter 'pause' in fighting in Ukraine

By JENNIFER PELTZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/19 23:43
UN chief urges 4-day Easter 'pause' in fighting in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for a four-day “humanitarian pause” in fighting in Ukraine, starting Thursday to coincide with Orthodox Christians’ Holy Week observances.

Noting that the Easter season is coming amid an intensifying Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, the U.N. chief said the need for a “humanitarian pause" is all the more urgent.

“The onslaught and terrible toll on civilians we have seen so far could pale in comparison to the horror that lies ahead. This cannot be allowed to happen,” he told reporters, urging Russians and Ukrainians “to silence the guns and forge a path to safety for so many at immediate risk.”

Guterres said the proposed pause would allow for evacuating civilians from “current or expected areas of confrontation” and getting more humanitarian aid into desperately needy places such as Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson. More than four million people in those areas need assistance, Guterres said.

His remarks came a day after U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths suggested "maybe there will be some ripeness” for a cease-fire as the Orthodox Easter holiday approaches. Griffiths had traveled to Ukraine and Russia earlier this month to try to gauge the potential for a cease-fire and emerged saying he wasn't optimistic at the time.

Griffiths on Tuesday broached the idea of a Holy Week pause with the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, an interfaith group, Guterres said.

“The four-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in Ukraine,” Guterres said.

The proposal comes after the U.N. recently helped to foster a two-month truce in Yemen's civil war, halting fighting as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began.

Updated : 2022-04-20 01:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
'Meaningless’: Taiwan's health minister, scholars agree on futility of reporting COVID case numbers
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
Mild COVID cases in Taiwan can leave quarantine as early as 4th day
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 1,626 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
2-year-old boy dies from COVID in New Taipei
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC
3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC