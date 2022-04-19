All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|4-2
|2-2
|Boston
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|2-2
|3-3
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-3
|1-2
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|4-3
|1-3
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|3-3
|0-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-1
|4-2
|2-1
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|1
|4-5
|L-3
|0-3
|4-2
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|1
|4-5
|L-1
|2-4
|2-1
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-4
|2-2
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|1½
|3-5
|W-1
|3-4
|0-1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|1-0
|5-4
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-3
|3-2
|Oakland
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|1-0
|5-5
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|2-1
|3-4
|Texas
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
|3
|2-7
|L-3
|1-5
|1-2
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|2-1
|5-2
|Miami
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|2½
|4-5
|W-1
|3-1
|1-4
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|3-4
|2-3
|Philadelphia
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|3-3
|1-4
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|1-3
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|_
|5-3
|L-1
|3-1
|2-2
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|3-1
|3-3
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|3-2
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|1-3
|Cincinnati
|2
|9
|.182
|4½
|5½
|1-9
|L-7
|0-2
|2-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|5-0
|3-2
|San Francisco
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|_
|7-2
|W-5
|4-2
|3-0
|Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|5-3
|2-0
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|3-2
|4-3
|Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|3½
|3-6
|L-1
|2-4
|1-2
___
Minnesota 8, Boston 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 5, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 4
Arizona at Washington, ppd.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-2) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.