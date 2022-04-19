Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/19 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218
x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235
x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212
x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203
Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278
Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291
Ottawa 76 28 41 7 63 206 248
Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 77 49 20 8 106 256 190
x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191
x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215
x-Washington 76 43 23 10 96 263 225
N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210
Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282
New Jersey 76 27 42 7 61 234 280
Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 76 55 15 6 116 296 209
x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219
x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235
Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225
Dallas 76 43 28 5 91 221 227
Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245
Chicago 76 25 40 11 61 204 273
Arizona 76 22 49 5 49 186 292
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Calgary 76 47 20 9 103 273 190
Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235
Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226
Vegas 77 41 31 5 87 246 229
Vancouver 76 38 28 10 86 230 213
Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253
San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241
Seattle 75 25 44 6 56 197 260

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Washington 3, Colorado 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 4, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 2

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.