American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/19 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 4 .600 _
Boston 5 5 .500 1
New York 5 5 .500 1
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455
Baltimore 3 7 .300 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 _
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Detroit 4 5 .444 2
Minnesota 4 6 .400
Kansas City 3 5 .375
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 4 .600 _
Los Angeles 6 5 .545 ½
Oakland 6 5 .545 ½
Seattle 5 5 .500 1
Texas 2 7 .222

___

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-19 23:44 GMT+08:00

