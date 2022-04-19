NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218 x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235 x-Carolina 77 49 20 8 106 256 190 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 x-Washington 76 43 23 10 96 263 225 N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210 Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291 Ottawa 76 28 41 7 63 206 248 New Jersey 76 27 42 7 61 234 280 Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278 Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 76 55 15 6 116 296 209 x-Calgary 76 47 20 9 103 273 190 x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219 x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235 p-Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225 Dallas 76 43 28 5 91 221 227 p-Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 Vegas 77 41 31 5 87 246 229 Vancouver 76 38 28 10 86 230 213 Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253 San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241 Chicago 76 25 40 11 61 204 273 Seattle 75 25 44 6 56 197 260 Arizona 76 22 49 5 49 186 292

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Washington 3, Colorado 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 4, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 2

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.