Tuesday At Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Germany Purse: €456,073 Surface: Red clay STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Round of 16

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.