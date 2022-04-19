Alexa
New night market in central Taiwan opens this weekend

The night market plans to recruit 150 stalls with food, fashion, and gaming products

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/19 20:47
Lufeng Night Market (Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new night market will open in Taichung City’s Shalu District on April 22, becoming the city's 12th night market to have obtained a business permit.

Taichung Economic Development Bureau said that the business permit to operate Lufeng Night Market (鹿峰夜市) is valid from Feb. 16 of this year to Feb. 15, 2028, according to a press release published on the Tourism and Travel Bureau’s travel site on Tuesday (April 19). The night market has a total area of about 7,029 square meters and plans to recruit 150 stalls, including food stalls, stalls selling general merchandise and accessories, and game stalls, according to the release.

The bureau added that there are many tourist attractions in the vicinity of the new night market, and recommended visitors take a hike on the city's network of trails or a quick trip down the bike paths in Shalu before visiting the night market when the sun goes down.

The bureau also recommended the public take public transportation to the night market by taking city bus nos. 93, 95, 303, 304, or 305 to the district’s Zhongsha Road and walking 10 minutes.

Lufeng Night Market (Taichung City Government photo)
Lufeng Night Market
Shalu
Taichung
night market
food stalls
game stalls

