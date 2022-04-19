Medical Bed Market Top Manufacturers Analysis 2022 – Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Getinge Group

Global Medical Bed Market Key Highlights:

Top Key Players of Medical Bed Industry:

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Getinge Group

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Antano Group S.R.L

Amico Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Linet Spol. S.R.O.

Key Segment Covered in the Medical Bed Market Report:

Global Medical Bed Market Segmentation:

Global medical bed market segmentation, by usage:

Acute Care

Long Term Care

Psychiatric Care

Maternity

Global medical bed market segmentation, by application:

Intensive Care

Non Intensive Stage

Global medical bed market segmentation, by power:

Electric Beds

Semi Electric Bed

Manual Bed

Global medical bed market segmentation, by end user:

Hospital

Home care settings

Elderly care facilities

Key Geographical Regions For Medical Bed Market:

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Medical Bed Market Research Scope:

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

Actual Year: 2022

Historical Data Available for: 2015-2021

