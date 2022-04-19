Colored polyurethane foams Market Outlook 2021 – 2030 Analysis By Leading Key players – Huntsman, BASF, The Dow Chemical

Global Colored polyurethane foams Market to reach USD 119.6 billion by 2027.Global Colored polyurethane foams Market is valued approximately USD 68.54 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.28 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Polyurethane foam is made up of compounds derived from petrochemicals. It is widely used in the industries such as automotive, interior construction, furniture, electronics appliances, footwear, sports, packaging, leisure apparel, etc.

Growing Packaging and Automotive Sectors are driving growth of Colored polyurethane foams Market. According to Smither’s ???The Future of Global Packaging to 2024′ Report- In 2019 the total value of the packaging globally was $917 billion, and this will grow steadily at 2.8% to reach $1.05 trillion in 2024. Also, due to increasing spending on infrastructure development and construction, the adoption & demand for Colored polyurethane foams is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile prices of PU foams will impact growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Colored polyurethane foams market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of automotive and construction industries in US. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid urbanization and growing infrastructure development spending would create lucrative growth prospects for the Colored polyurethane foams market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huntsman

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Rogers

Carpenter

Recticel

Bayer MaterialScience

Stepan

INOAC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Rigid colored PU foams

Flexible colored PU foams

By End Use Industry:

Furniture and interiors

Construction

Electronic appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Colored polyurethane foams Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

