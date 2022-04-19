Industrial Salts Market Size, Demand And Forecast 2021 – 2030 | Top Key Players – K+S AG, Cargill, Compass Minerals America

Global Industrial Salts Market to reach USD 16.67 billion by 2027.Global Industrial Salts Market is valued approximately USD 14.12 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Industrial salts are also known as sodium chloride manufactured industrially through extraction from rock salt or sea water. Industrial salts have usage in applications such as chemical processing, water treatment, de-icing, agriculture, and oil & gas, among others. It is also used for treating injuries and illness that need immediate care.

The Market is primarily driven by growing wastewater treatment industry and due to its application in end use industries across Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing etc. According to Statista the global water and wastewater market was valued at USD 263.07 billion in 2020. The market is projected to reach a value almost USD 500 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3 percent in the 2021 to 2028 period. Also, unavailability of low-cost substitute has increased adoption & demand for Industrial Salts, and it is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Cost incentive Logistics of industrial salts and low profit margin impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial Salts market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand from chemical processing industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as ongoing wastewater treatment projects in countries like India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Salts market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

K+S AG (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (U.S.)

Compass Minerals America Inc. (U.S.)

China National salt Industry Co. (China)

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Rio Tinto Group (U.K.)

COMPAGNIE DU SALINS DU MIDI AND SALINES DE L’EST (France))

Dominion Salt Ltd. (New Zealand)

Export Adora de Sal de C.V. (Mexico)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Brine

Salt mines

By Product Type:

Rock salt

Salt in brine

Solar salt

Vacuum pan salt

By End Use Industry:

Chemical processing

De-icing

Oil & Gas

Water treatment

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Salts Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

