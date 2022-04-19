Anthracene Market 2021 Size, Share, Future Growth Potential Survey By 2030

Global Anthracene Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Anthracene Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Anthracene is a solid polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon. It is a component of coal tar. Anthracene is used in the production of the red dye alizarin and other dyes. It is primarily used as an intermediate in the production of dyes, smoke screens, scintillation counter crystals, and in organic semiconductor research.

Rising electronics industry and growing demand from other end user industries like insecticide, nuclear reactor, etc. are growing demand for Anthracene. According to Statista in the Consumer Electronics segment, the number of users is expected to amount to 2.725 billion by 2025. User penetration will be 25.3% in 2021 and is expected to hit 34.9% by 2025. Also, growing demand from various end use industries is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, government restriction due to Anthracene being harmful for human health in consumed with contaminated water impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Anthracene market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to substantial share of the global demand, growing research and development activities related to anthracene applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing demand from end-use industries such as textiles and chemicals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anthracene market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fisher Scientific

Anward

CHEMOS GmbH & Co. KG

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Amadis Chemical

Haihang Industry Co

Vitas-M Laboratory Ltd,

R??TGERS Group

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Merck KGaA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Electronic Devices,

Coatings,

Dyes and Pigments,

Pesticides,

Nuclear Power Plants, Airports

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Anthracene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

