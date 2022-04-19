Barite Market Size, Demand And Forecast 2021 – 2030 | Top Key Players – Anglo Pacific Minerals, Ashapura Group, CIMBAR Performance Minerals

Global Barite Market to reach USD 1.53 Billion by 2027.Global Barite Market is valued approximately at USD 1.19 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The barite that is mined is majorly used by petroleum industry as weighting material in the formulation of the drilling mud. The barite increases the hydrostatic pressure of drilling mud which allows to compensate the high-pressure zones experienced during the drilling process. The global Barite market is being driven by increased demand for oil and gas production and escalating barite demand in paints & coatings industry in various regions.

Furthermore, emerging oil-producing regions, will provide new opportunities for the global Barite industry. For instance, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration, approximately 98.8 million barrels per day of liquids as well as petroleum were consumed in the month of July 2021, which represent an increase of 6 million barrels per day as compared to month of July 2020. As a result, increased in consumption of oil and petroleum products will necessitate the use of more Barite in the production of different oil and petroleum product, which will serve as a catalyst for the Barite industry in the future. However, availability of close substitutes, such as celestite and iron ore may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global Barite market. The growing population and enhanced standards of living have stimulated product demand makes the Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. . Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the shifting consumer inclination for organic fabric and cotton in textile applications in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd.

Ashapura Group

CIMBAR Performance Minerals

Demeter O&G Supplies Sdn Bhd

Excalibar Minerals LLC

International Earth Products LLC

P & S Barite Mining Co., Ltd.

PVS Chemicals

Schlumberger Limited

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Fillers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Barite Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

