Taiwan's Quanta resumes operations at Macbook plant in Shanghai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese computer subcontract manufacturer Quanta (廣達) announced on Tuesday (April 19) that it is gradually resuming operations at its Shanghai plant after interruptions caused by the Chinese city’s ongoing lockdown.

Close monitoring of component supplies and logistics will be crucial going forward, the company said. It hopes to catch up with its original shipping schedule in the second half of the second quarter, per a CNA report.

Quanta said it will continue to adhere to directives given by local authorities in Shanghai and that its resumption of operations is in line with the local government policy of maintaining production amid pandemic restrictions.

Tianfeng International Securities’ analyst Kuo Ming-chi (郭明錤) said Monday (April 18) in a tweet that Quanta is prioritizing the resumption of production lines for Apple Macs. The company did not confirm this in its comments to the media.

Kuo said Quanta has about 40,000 employees spread across eight factories in Shanghai. He said factories F1 and F3 (which mostly produces Apple Macs) are the first two to start up again this week.