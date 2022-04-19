TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Art Edition Won a 2022 MUSE Design Award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 April 2022 - On April 15, 2022, TECNO takes home its first Product Design Silver award for its exceptional craftsmanship of CAMON 19 Pro (Art Edition), outperforming 6,000 highly-qualified entries accepted worldwide.





Created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in New York in 2015, the MUSE Design Awards is a leading international award competition that aims to promote excellence in various design industries by providing professionals and brands with a platform to compete on the world stage. The MUSE Design Awards is known for its rigorous judging system and high quality criteria. The esteemed 37-member jury is made up of design industry professionals selected through a rigorous screening process across 18 countries. Combined with a blind judging method, the judges' experience and expertise allowed for each entry to be fairly considered against the industry-setting assessment criteria.





The Muse Design Awards jury commended the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro (Art Edition) for achieving the beauty of art through technological innovation, "The Mondrian edition is a work of art. The industry's first 'Sunlight Drawing' technology is perfectly combined with the Stylistic art form, allowing the phone shell color to change with the light, paying tribute to the Stylistic master Mondrian achieved through technology innovation." For the first time, the industry ideal of "cell phone is not only a technology product, but also a piece of art" has been fulfilled, giving technology an artistic feeling with innovative breakthroughs.



Paired with its ergonomic design to maximize the comfort of the user's handgrip, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro (Art Edition)'s ultra-narrow screen and battery cover of unprecedented 3D quadruple-curved micro-arc surface and crater design further enhance the borderless experience for the ultimate user enjoyment. The series is expected to be released in July this year.



